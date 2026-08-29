'We Need To Draw A Line...': Urvashi Rautela Reacts To Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Controversy

Actress Kriti Sanon's jewellery brand ad has been the topic of discussion for the past few days. The actress wore a bralette top in the Raksha Bandhan-themed advertisement, and it didn't go down well with netizens; later, the ad was removed. Many celebrities have spoken about the controversy, and now, Urvashi Rautela has reacted to it.

While talking to IANS about it, Urvashi said that she believes that 'creativity should not come at the cost of cultural sensitivity'. The actress stated that she is someone who doesn't judge a woman based on what kind of clothes she wears.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the GIVA advertisement controversy, Actress Urvashi Rautela says, "I truly believe that creativity should not come at the cost of cultural sensitivity. At the same time, I am someone who would never judge a person...or even the kind of clothes she wears. I… pic.twitter.com/hZceM4mSkT — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2026

However, the Daaku Maharaaj actress further said, "I think that while we celebrate freedom and creativity, we should also ponder over the fact that, even if it is a brand promotion, Raksha Bandhan comes with a lot of sensitivity."

Respecting Indian Culture

Urvashi further stated that she respects Indian culture, and it is such a beautiful festival of brother and sister. She added, "So, we need to draw a line on what we need to do."

The actress stated that people from the brand should be very careful, as we cannot merge two worlds altogether. Urvashi concluded, "At the end of the day, we are Indians, and we have to respect our country, India."

Kangana Ranaut On Kriti Sanon's Ad

The controversy escalated after Kangana posted about it on her Instagram story. Later, the Cocktail 2 actress had also shared a statement about it before the ad was removed.

Kangana, in an interview, had stated that the outfit was not the only problem in the ad. She questioned, "Mujhe lagta hai bralette usme se choti si cheez thi lekin sabse zyada Hinduon ko, hum log us line se aate hain, toh point out kar sakte hain. Mata-pita kahan hain? Ghar kahan hai? Halwa-poori, Bhagwan, teeka, akshat, dhoop, deep kuch bhi nahi hai."