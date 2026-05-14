Inspector Avinash Season 2 Review: Randeep Hooda's Show Is A Stylish But Predictable Crime Saga

Title: Inspector Avinash Season 2

Director: Neeraj Pathak

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela, Shalin Bhanot, Abhimanyu Singh, Freddy Daruwala, Amit Sial, and Rajneesh Duggal

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Rating: 3 stars

Review

Reputation often enters a room before the man, and Inspector Avinash Mishra carries enough notoriety to fill an entire police file. With over a hundred encounters, multiple internal inquiries, and transfers frequent enough to suggest institutional discomfort, Avinash is framed as both asset and inconvenience. Season 2 leans into this contradiction, presenting him as a man constantly at odds not only with criminals but with the very system he serves.

This new outing is less reinvention and more continuation. Picking up from the first season, it expands the world without significantly changing its rhythm. Familiarity here is both strength and limitation. The show remains watchable but seldom surprising.

The narrative stretches from Nepal to Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh, widening the operational scale. Yet, ambition occasionally outweighs momentum. A crowded ensemble, overlapping subplots, and the familiar crime-politics nexus make the initial episodes feel cluttered, demanding patience before emotional investment sets in.

Beneath the procedural mechanics lies Avinash’s personal and professional collapse. Framed, suspended, and pushed to the margins, he is stripped of his larger-than-life aura and rendered more vulnerable. This internal conflict lends the season its emotional weight.

Where the series falters is in its writing. The dialogues remain functional but overly familiar, echoing lines heard across countless North Indian crime dramas. They serve the moment but rarely leave an aftertaste.

Actors’ Performance

Randeep Hooda remains the series’ anchor, inhabiting Avinash with a weathered physicality that makes his volatility believable. He understands the character’s contradictions well, balancing arrogance, fatigue, and buried tenderness with restraint. Hooda does not romanticise the officer; he humanises him.

Amit Sial, as expected, adds texture whenever he appears, bringing sly intelligence to his role. The supporting cast, including Abhimanyu Singh and Rajesh Khattar, fit comfortably within the gritty ecosystem, though not all characters are given enough material to leave a lasting mark.

Music and Aesthetics

Where the writing occasionally stumbles, the technical departments step in like dependable backup.

Chirantan Das’ cinematography is perhaps the show’s most persuasive argument. His frames are atmospheric without becoming ornamental. Several aerial shots and wide compositions carry an almost archival grandeur, evoking the lawless scale of the landscape.

Archit D. Rastogi’s editing is crisp and efficient, ensuring the sprawling narrative does not collapse under its own weight, though it cannot entirely rescue the uneven pacing. Vijay Verma’s music and Jitendra Chaudhary’s sound design work in quiet harmony, binding action, tension, and mood with admirable precision.

FPJ Verdict

Not groundbreaking, not forgettable either, this is a crime thriller that fires enough rounds to stay relevant, even if not every bullet hits its mark.