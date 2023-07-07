Urvashi Rautela Charged More Than ₹6 Crore For A 3-Minute Song In Pushpa 2? |

Urvashi Rautela has gained a reputation for delivering captivating item numbers and now, once again, there is widespread speculation that the actress is all set to woo audiences with an extraordinary performance in the much-awaited Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. As per reports she has charged a whopping amount for the same.

According to a report by The Siasat Daily, Urvashi Urvashi Rautela is rumoured to have charged between Rs 6-7 Crore for a three-minute song in the film. It is anticipated that she will demand a similar or higher fee for the upcoming music video, based on her popularity and the movie’s success.

The first movie in the franchise was Pushpa: The Rise, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, which was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna were a part of the film.

'Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was already made clear that Pushpa will get a sequel. Allu Arjun, the superstar who delivered a power-packed performance is returning with the second installment of the movie sooner than we expected.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is all set to redefine the connotation of the Global Indian film. Earlier on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of 'Pushpa 2' unveiled an intriguing first-look poster of the actor.

In the poster, Arjun was seen in an intense and completely new avatar, wearing gold jewelry and a garland of lemons. Apart from that, the actor could be seen holding a gun in his hand.

The official release date of Pushpa: The Rule is still awaited.