Urmila Matondkar Attends Mumbai Event Without Wedding Ring Amid Reports Of Divorce With Mohsin Akhtar Mir (VIDEO)

Actress-politician Urmila Matondkar made a rare appearance in Mumbai on Monday evening amid reports of her alleged divorce with husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir. While she has not yet reacted to the reports, she seemingly confirmed it on Monday as she attended the event without her wedding ring.

Videos of Urmila from the event have now gone viral in which she can be seen looking gorgeous in a violet lehenga with a golden blouse and a heavily-embellished coat. She tied her hair up in a neat bun and was all smiles as she walked down the red carpet and posed for the paps.

It was then that eagle-eyed fans noticed that Urmila had ditched her wedding ring for the event, and she made no attempts to hide the same.

For those unversed, reports went viral a few days ago that Urmila and Mohsin have already separated and that the actress has now filed for a divorce. The report also stated that the divorce was not happening on mutual terms.

Urmila and Mohsin got married in 2016 in a hush-hush ceremony, and fans were taken by surprise when they announced their wedding, given their religious differences and a massive age gap. Mohsin is 10 years younger to Urmila.

Amid the divorce row, Mohsin has also deleted all pictures of Urmila from his social media handle. On the other hand, Urmila had shared her last post with Mohsin on social media in June 2023, to wish their followers on Eid. In the past one year, the two have refrained from sharing pictures and content with each other online.

The estranged couple is yet to share an official statement on their divorce.