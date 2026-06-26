'Unverified News Adds To Our Anxiety': Murder Accused Darshan's Wife Clarifies 17-Year-Old Son Not Involved In Bengaluru Road Accident

Darshan's Wife Denies Son Vineesh Was In Bengaluru Accident | Photo Via Instagram

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old fan who allegedly sent inappropriate messages to his alleged girlfriend, actress Pavithra Gowda, has been at the centre of ongoing controversy.

The actor's 17-year-old son, Vineesh, recently found himself amid social media speculation following reports of a minor road incident in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar, where he was allegedly involved in a collision with a two-wheeler while driving a Ford Endeavour and was said to have been hospitalised.

'Vinish Is Absolutely Safe': Darshan's Wife Clarifies Accident Buzz

However, issuing an official clarification, Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi Darshan, denied her son's involvement in the accident. Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, "Vinish is absolutely safe and doing well. He was not driving the vehicle; as is usually the case, our driver was behind the wheel. A minor road incident occurred, which, unfortunately, is not uncommon in Bengaluru traffic. The other party involved acknowledged that it was their mistake and apologised."

'Vinish Merely Stepped Out Of The Vehicle'

Furthermore, she stated that her son had merely stepped out of the vehicle to ensure that the people on the bike were safe. Unfortunately, those few moments have been taken out of context and presented in a completely misleading manner.

'We Are Already Going Through Difficult Time'

She added, "As a family, we are already going through a difficult time, and the spread of such unverified and sensationalized news only adds to our pain and anxiety. We sincerely request everyone, especially media organizations, to verify facts before publishing or broadcasting information that can cause unnecessary distress to individuals and their families." She also urged people not to believe or share such false reports.

Meanwhile, Darshan has approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to file a fresh bail plea in the Renukaswamy murder case, citing the slow progress of the trial.

According to the plea, Darshan has been in custody since August 2025, when the Supreme Court cancelled the bail earlier granted to him and the other accused in the case.