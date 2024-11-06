 'Untrustworthy, Flaky': Kangana Ranaut Blames 'Clowns' Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez & Other Celebs For Kamala Harris' Defeat In US Elections
'Untrustworthy, Flaky': Kangana Ranaut Blames 'Clowns' Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez & Other Celebs For Kamala Harris' Defeat In US Elections

Kangana Ranaut called the celebs 'clowns' and said that soon after they started endorsing her, people thought her to be 'untrustworthy' like them

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has blamed several Hollywood celebrities for Kamala Harris' declining ratings ahead of the declaration of the results of US Elections 2024. Hours after praising Donald Trump, Kangana shared a collage featuring pictures of celebrities who endorsed Kamala.

For those unversed, celebs like Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Harrison Ford, Arnold Schwarzenegger and others had extended their support to Kamala.

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday (November 6), Kangana called the celebs 'clowns' and said that soon after they started endorsing her, people thought her to be 'untrustworthy' like them.

The actress wrote, "Do you know Kamala's rating went drastically down when these clowns endorsed her, people thought she was frivolous, flaky and untrustworthy for hanging out with such people."

Meanwhile, Republican candidate and former US President Donald Trump registered a historic win in the elections. According to reports, he won 277 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 needed to secure the US presidency.

Earlier today, Kangana shared a photo of Trump from his Pennsylvania rally and called him 'total killer'. The photo shared by Kangana was taken just moments after Trump was attacked during one of his rallies in July 2024.

The actress-turned-politician said that if she were a citizen of the US, she would vote for Trump and not Kamala Harris. Kangana wrote, "If I were American, I would vote for the one who got shot, dodged it, got up and continued his speech. Total killer."

