'Until We Meet Again': Saira Banu Pens Emotional Note For Dilip Kumar On His Fifth Death Anniversary

Saira Banu Pens Emotional Note For Dilip Kumar | Instagram

On July 7, 2021, we got the sad news that legendary actor Dilip Kumar had passed away. On his fifth death anniversary, his wife and veteran actress Saira Banu took to Instagram to share an emotional note for her 'Sahib'.

The actress wrote, "The most beautiful thing about life is that it never truly departs. It lingers in memories. And memories, unlike time, are faithful companions. They return unbidden, carrying every smile, every glance, every word, as though nothing has ever truly been lost. To remember someone is perhaps the purest proof that they have never been forgotten (sic)."

Remembering Her 'Sahib'

Further recollecting the day of his death, the actress wrote that Kumar left not only her but also the entire world that cherished him. She wrote that, for her, he was far more than the man the world celebrated. "He was the steadfast anchor of my life, the quiet strength upon which I leaned," she wrote.

A Life Fulfilled Together

The Junglee actress wrote that the life she lived together with Kumar was 'a life fulfilled'. She further wrote that whoever knew the Kohinoor actor closely will remember him as 'a philanthropist, a cherished friend, and above all, a human being whose compassion was as boundless as his dignity'.

An Enduring Love

The veteran actress further wrote, "Five years have passed since Sahib departed from my sight, yet never from my life. Love of such depth does not submit to time, nor does companionship of such grace surrender to absence. He resides wherever my memories wander, and they wander to him every single day. If I have been fortunate in this lifetime, it is because I was granted the immeasurable honour of loving, and being loved by, Dilip Kumar. And that is a blessing for which my soul shall remain grateful until we meet again (sic)."

Saira Banu's note for Dilip Kumar made all her followers emotional, and everyone is remembering the late legendary actor.