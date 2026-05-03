'I Was Mesmerised By Her Beauty': Saira Banu Shares Heartfelt Note For Hema Malini, Recalls Their First Meeting In 1966

Veteran actress Saira Banu took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she shared a heartfelt post dedicated to actress Hema Malini. Along with a couple of photographs featuring the two actresses together, Saira Banu opened up on their early years in the film industry, their friendship over the decades, and memories connected to their late husbands, Dilip Kumar and Dharmendra.

In the emotional note, Saira Banu revealed that Hema Malini had recently visited her at home, a meeting that brought back memories from the 1960s.

“It does not feel so long ago that Hema had come to see me at my home, accompanied by her cousin Prabha… and yet, when I heard that she’s coming again…my heart was happy,” Saira wrote while recalling the recent meeting.

The actress then looked back at the first time she met Hema Malini in 1966 on the sets of Deewana, which starred Raj Kapoor. Describing her first impression of Hema, Saira wrote, “When she entered, she looked just as graceful, and in that instant, I was taken back to the very first time I met her in 1966, on the sets of Deewana with Raj Kapoor. Even then, I remember, I was quite simply mesmerised by her beauty there is no other word that feels as true.”

Saira Banu also remembered the time they spent together during film shoots near the Krishna Raj Sagar Dam. She shared how living in neighbouring rooms helped them form a close bond during those days.

“After that, we met a few times again, and I find my thoughts returning most fondly to our days at the Krishna Raj Sagar Dam. Our rooms were next to each other, which meant our days, quite naturally, became shared,” she wrote.

The veteran actress further described their long conversations about beauty, skincare, and everyday life, adding that both their mothers would often join them. “We would sit for hours in the verandah, speaking of everything that came to mind, beauty, skin care, little routines, matters that felt so important then, and perhaps were, in their own gentle way. Our mothers were with us too, and would often join, adding something wiser, something steadier, to our easy, unguarded conversations.”

Reflecting on how their friendship has remained unchanged despite the passage of time, Saira wrote, “And yet, what moves me most is not merely the memory of those moments, but how little, in essence, has changed. Some friendships do not ask to be maintained, they simply endure. With her, there is no effort, no need to explain or revisit. There is only understanding, a familiarity that time, in all its passing, has not diminished.”

In another emotional part of the post, Saira Banu remembered Dharmendra and the admiration he always had for Dilip Kumar. “And somewhere in those thoughts, I found myself thinking of Dharmendra ji, of his warmth, of the sincerity with which he held his affections. The love and regard he had for Dilip sahib was never something he needed to declare; it was understood, in the way he spoke of him, with a respect that came from somewhere very deep.”

Saira concluded the note by reflecting on the quiet strength of relationships and enduring bonds. “Some bonds, I feel, are like that. They do not announce themselves. They are simply lived, over years, in ways both seen and unseen. And in moments like these, one realises not everything that is precious belongs to the past. Some of it remains with us still.”