Saira Banu Praises Aamir Khan's Kindness During Dilip Kumar's Illness In Note On His 61st Birthday: 'When Hospital Corridors Felt Heavy...'

Saira Banu's Note For Aamir On 61st Birthday | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actress Saira Banu penned a heartfelt note on actor Aamir Khan's 61st birthday on March 14, recalling the kindness he showed when Dilip Kumar was hospitalised. She shared how the actor was always there, offering quiet companionship and warmth. She also revealed that Aamir recently visited her along with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, calling him "one of the most gracious, thoughtful and gentle persons."

Saira Banu's Note For Aamir Khan On His 61st Birthday

On Saturday, Saira shared photos of Aamir and Dilip. One of the pictures showed the actor and Gauri posing with Saira, who sweetly held their hands for the photo. She wrote, "Just a few days ago, when Aamir Khan arrived to see me, accompanied by Gauri, my heart was filled with a warmth that only the presence of dear and familiar souls can bring. Aamir has always been, in my experience, one of the most gracious, thoughtful and gentle person one could hope to know. His admiration for Dilip Sahib, was never merely that of an admirer from afar. It was a regard born of genuine affection that revealed itself time and again through the years."

Check it out:

'When Hospital Corridors Felt Particularly Long And Heavy..'

Saira shared that through moments both joyous and difficult, Aamir remained close to her family. During the rather complicated journey of bringing Dilip Sahib’s book to life, he extended his support with remarkable care. In times of illness, when the hospital corridors felt particularly long and heavy, Aamir was there as well, offering quiet companionship and a kindness she will never forget.

She added that it is such gestures, so unassuming yet so meaningful, that reveal the true measure of a person.

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Saira said that a few days ago, when Aamir along with Gauri visited her home, it was not simply a visit; it felt as though a beloved member of the family had come calling.

'There Can Truly Be Only One Aamir Khan'

"On this special day, as the world celebrates your birthday, Aamir, I wish to say that while millions admire the brilliance of the artist you are, those of us who know you cherish the rare and wonderful human being you have always remained. There can truly be only one Aamir," wrote Saira in her note.

Aamir, who made a special appearance in Vir Das' Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, is also producing his son Junaid Khan's upcoming film Ek Din, which stars Sai Pallavi and marks her Bollywood debut.