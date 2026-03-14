Farah Khan Reveals Underworld Pressured SRK, Salman & Aamir In The 90s; Karan Johar Got Threat During Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Premiere

Farah Khan / Karan Johar / Aamir Khan / Salman Khan / Shah Rukh Khan | Instagram

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan has shared interesting details about Bollywood while interacting with Ranveer Allahbadia during a podcast. She spoke about how in the 90s there was pressure from the underworld on the film industry, and also recalled that during the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai premiere, Karan Johar received a threat.

While talking about the films in the 80s, Farah said, "We used to look down upon Hindi films. When we were in college, we used to only watch Hollywood films. Tabhi woh pura ganda era chal raha tha. The worst era of Hindi films was the 80s."

When she was asked about the dark side of the underworld in Bollywood, she said, "That was in the 90s. I remember I was on a set, I had just started my career, maybe '93 or '94, and Mukesh Duggal (producer) was shot."

When Ranveer asked her if the three Khans were pressurised by the underworld, Farah said, "Yes." When further questioned about Shah Rukh Khan receiving a call, she said, "That I don't know. But, I know that during Duplicate or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai premiere, Karan had got a underworld threat, and it was very scary. Everyone was discussing whether the premiere should be cancelled or we should go ahead with it."

When Farah was asked if, during that time, there was a sense of fear on the sets, she said, "No. I remember during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, because the threat had come and everyone was discussing, security was beefed up, and I think we went ahead with the premiere. Karan was very stressed, and imagine it is your first movie, but all you're thinking about is this."

During the podcast, Farah also spoke about the failure of Tees Maar Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Salman Khan's journey, and more.