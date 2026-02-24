'This Is Normal...': Ranveer Allahbadia Reveals John Abraham, Hardik Pandya & Other Celebrities Called Him After India's Got Latent 'Kaand'

Ranveer Allahbadia On India's Got Latent Controversy | YouTube / Instagram

Farah Khan, along with her cook, Dilip, recently visited YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's house for her cooking show on YouTube. While talking to Ranveer, she spoke about the India's Got Latent controversy that took place in 2025. The YouTuber revealed that duing that time he received a call from John Abraham, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and other celebrities.

When Farah told Ranveer, “Never waste a good failure, always work from it. Put your head down and work.” So, the YouTuber replied, "John Abraham sir called me and said the same thing. He had called specially. He told me to handle myself and told me that this is normal in the media. Sonu Nigam, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Yuzvendra Chahal also called me during that time…"

Further talking about that phase, Ranveer said, "I just prayed in front God to just give my work back. I just wanted the opportunity to work because we were not even able to shoot.”

India's Got Latent Controversy

Last year, in one of the episodes of Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, Ranveer had come as a guest. While interacting with a contestant on the show, Ranveer asked him, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

This question of the YouTuber went viral, and later, there were FIRs filed against the show and the people who were a part of it, including Ranveer.

After a few months, Ranveer made a comeback with his podcast.