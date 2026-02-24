 'This Is Normal...': Ranveer Allahbadia Reveals John Abraham, Hardik Pandya & Other Celebrities Called Him After India's Got Latent 'Kaand'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'This Is Normal...': Ranveer Allahbadia Reveals John Abraham, Hardik Pandya & Other Celebrities Called Him After India's Got Latent 'Kaand'

'This Is Normal...': Ranveer Allahbadia Reveals John Abraham, Hardik Pandya & Other Celebrities Called Him After India's Got Latent 'Kaand'

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, while interacting with Farah Khan, recently revealed that after India's Got Latent controversy, many celebrities like John Abraham, KL Rahul, Sonu Nigam, and others called him. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Ranveer Allahbadia On India's Got Latent Controversy | YouTube / Instagram

Farah Khan, along with her cook, Dilip, recently visited YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's house for her cooking show on YouTube. While talking to Ranveer, she spoke about the India's Got Latent controversy that took place in 2025. The YouTuber revealed that duing that time he received a call from John Abraham, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and other celebrities.

When Farah told Ranveer, “Never waste a good failure, always work from it. Put your head down and work.” So, the YouTuber replied, "John Abraham sir called me and said the same thing. He had called specially. He told me to handle myself and told me that this is normal in the media. Sonu Nigam, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and Yuzvendra Chahal also called me during that time…"

Read Also
'When You Make Google Giggle....': Farah Khan Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai; Shares Pictures On...
article-image

Further talking about that phase, Ranveer said, "I just prayed in front God to just give my work back. I just wanted the opportunity to work because we were not even able to shoot.”

India's Got Latent Controversy

FPJ Shorts
ECI's 'National Round Table Conference' Underway In Delhi; First Such Meet In 27 Years
ECI's 'National Round Table Conference' Underway In Delhi; First Such Meet In 27 Years
MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 Application Window Closes Tomorrow At mahacet.org; Check Details On How To Apply
MAH–MBA/MMS CET 2026 Application Window Closes Tomorrow At mahacet.org; Check Details On How To Apply
Gold, Silver Prices Slide On Profit Booking & Stronger US Dollar
Gold, Silver Prices Slide On Profit Booking & Stronger US Dollar
iPhone 17e May Launch On March 4; Low-Cost MacBook & New iPads May Be Unveiled Too: 5 Devices Expected
iPhone 17e May Launch On March 4; Low-Cost MacBook & New iPads May Be Unveiled Too: 5 Devices Expected

Last year, in one of the episodes of Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent, Ranveer had come as a guest. While interacting with a contestant on the show, Ranveer asked him, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?”

Read Also
AI Or Anti-Ageing? Farah Khan's Husband Shirish Kunder Looks Unrecognisable, Latest Instagram Photos...
article-image

This question of the YouTuber went viral, and later, there were FIRs filed against the show and the people who were a part of it, including Ranveer.

After a few months, Ranveer made a comeback with his podcast.

Follow us on