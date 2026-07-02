'Unko Jab Lagega Ke Best Ladka Mil Gaya Hai...': Stebin Ben Talks About Kriti Sanon's Wedding Amid Rumours Of Her Relationship With Kabir Bahia

Stebin Ben Talks About Kriti Sanon's Wedding | Instagram

Actress Kriti Sanon has been making headlines because of her rumoured relationship with businessman Kabir Bahia. Recently, in an interview, her brother-in-law and singer Stebin Ben opened up about her wedding plans and stated that people should give her the freedom to decide when she wants to tie the knot.

In an interview with Galatta India, when Stebin was asked if there are discussions about Kriti's wedding happening, he said, "People ask because, as the younger sister is married, everyone wants the elder one to also get married soon. But I don't discuss it with her. I make people calm, and in this kind of situation, I stand with her. I feel that she is doing exceptionally good in her career."

The singer further said, "A girl coming from a small town and making it so big is a huge thing. So, I feel we should give her time until she feels that the right time for the marriage has come. We should give her that time and freedom. When Kriti feels that she has found the best guy and she is sure about the wedding, then she will take the decision."

Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia Rumoured Relationship

Kriti and Kabir's relationship has been in the news for around two years now, but the two have neither confirmed nor denied it. However, their pictures and videos always go viral on social media.

Kabir Bahia Viral Video

A few days ago, a video of Kabir went viral on social media in which he was spotted with another girl. So, netizens started wondering whether Kriti and Kabir had broken up. However, it was later revealed that the girl in the viral video was a family friend of Kabir, who is like a sister to him.

Kriti Sanon's Half-Yearly Photo Dump

Amid speculation about a breakup, Kriti posted a half-yearly photo dump on Instagram, and netizens soon spotted Kabir in one of the pictures.