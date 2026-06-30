'Happy For Them': Kriti Sanon Shares Half-Yearly Photo Dump, Fans Spot Picture With Kabir Bahia Amid Breakup Rumours

Kriti Sanon's Picture With Kabir Bahia Grabs Attention Of Fans | Instagram

A few days ago, a Reddit post went viral, in which Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, was seen with a girl at a party. It became a topic of discussion on social media whether Kriti and Kabir had broken up, and the latter had started dating someone else. Later, it was clarified that the girl in the viral post was a family friend of Kabir, who is like a sister to him.

Now, amid the breakup rumours, Kriti on Tuesday shared a half-yearly photo dump on social media, and fans spotted a picture of her and Kabir in the post. Kriti captioned the post: "Half yearly dump! 📸 Some moments that never made it to the gram.. ♥️ (And some never will.. 🤪)"

Fans React To Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia Picture

Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, "That 15th slide hit different, Kriti (sic)." Another fan commented, "Happy for them and feel relaxed after hear rumors (sic)."

One more fan wrote, "Awww the 15th one... You twooooo (sic)." Check out the comments below...

The rumours of Kriti and Kabir's relationship started doing the rounds in mid-2024. However, till now, neither of them has spoken about it officially.

Kabir Bahia Viral Reddit Post

Reacting to the viral Reddit post in which Kabir was seen with another girl, a source close to him had told Times Now, “The image being circulated online of Kabir with a girl has been completely misconstrued. She’s his family friend, whom he considers like a sister. It’s unfortunate how quickly people jump to conclusions and spread false narratives.”

Kriti Sanon Movies

Kriti was last seen in Cocktail 2, which received a mixed response from critics and audiences. However, the actress' performance was liked by one and all. According to Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 has collected Rs. 84.90 crore net at the Indian box office in 11 days.

Meanwhile, Kriti currently doesn't have a film in her kitty.