Samay Raina's 'FIR Hata De Yaar' Remark To India's Got Latent Contestant Goes Viral After SC Quashes FIRs: 'Universe Heard'

Samay Raina's 'FIR Hata De' Remark Resurfaces After SC Order | Photo Via Instagram

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed all FIRs against stand-up comedian Samay Raina and four other comedians, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Ghai, Sonali Thakkar and Nishant Tanwar, which had been filed over controversial and insensitive remarks concerning persons with disabilities on Raina’s stand-up comedy show, India’s Got Latent.

Samay Raina's 'FIR Hata De' Remark Resurfaces After SC Order

Days later, a moment from Samay's India’s Got Latent season 2 went viral again, drawing attention to a previous episode featuring magician and contestant Jaspreet Singh, popularly known as Sunny Magicc.

During his appearance on the show, Sunny stunned the panel comprising Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM, Rohan Joshi and Munawar Faruqui with a mind-reading and manifestation act. During the performance, Samay jokingly told the contestant, "Bhai, merepe se FIR hata de yaar..."

While the remark was initially seen as a fun gag during the episode, it has now taken on a new meaning following the Supreme Court’s decision.

Check out the video:

Days after the court order, Sunny shared a reel revisiting the moment and connecting it with the recent development. Sharing the video, he wrote, "@maisamayhoon said Universe heard. You thought it was a Fun Gag, But a Connect that nobody saw."

The video has sparked reactions online, with users pointing out the unexpected connection between the magician's manifestation act and the subsequent legal development involving Samay.

The court had earlier also imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh on the comedians for failing to comply with its directions. In November 2025, the court had directed Samay and the other comedians to organise at least two events every month to raise funds for a corpus for persons with disabilities and encourage their participation in their programmes.

The court also praised the efforts of Raina, Goyal, Ghai, Thakkar and Tanwar in organising shows for persons with disabilities. “Once there are genuine efforts, positive results are bound to be there. They are very bright youngsters. If they have started working in a positive direction, there will be positive output,” the court said.

As of now, Samay Raina has not publicly reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision.