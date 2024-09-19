'Uniting India & Pakistan': Pak Actress Ukasha Gul Ashraf Mimics Kangana Ranaut & Desi Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

Pakistani actress and social media personality Ukasha Gul Ashraf is grabbing eyeballs in India after videos of her mimicking actress-politician Kangana Ranaut on a talk show went viral on the internet. Not just Pakistanis, but Ukasha seems to have impressed Indians as well with her on-point mimicry.

Several clips of Ukasha mimicking Kangana's voice and way of talking are now doing the rounds on the internet. She is one of the actors on the talk show, Showtime with Ramiz Raja, and her role of Kangana seems to be a recurring theme on the show.

How dare you Pakistanis mimic Kangana Ranaut so realistically❓

😂😂😂



"I have seen two types of Gents in my life - one is Married-Gents and the other is Deter-Gents..both are experts in washing clothes"#KanganaRanaut #Russia #OneNationOneElection #KarolBagh pic.twitter.com/jXxWi5OgA1 — তন্ময় l T͞anmoy l (@tanmoyofc) September 18, 2024

In one of the videos, she can be seen cracking jokes on men and marriages, but more than her punches, it was her mimicry that won over the netizens.

"Uniting India and Pakistan singlehandedly," a netizen commented on X, while another wrote, "She did Kangana better than Kangana!"

She did Kangana better than Kangana!😂 — Deirdre R Singh (@DeirdreRebecca1) September 19, 2024

This artist has united India and Pakistan. — Qasim Lakdawala (@qasim_53) September 19, 2024

"There should be a biopic on Ms. Parliamentarian. And, we have found an actress who can do it," a user joked.

There should be a biopic on Ms. Parliamentarian. And, we have found an actress who can do it. — Indic Voices (@IndicVoices) September 18, 2024

Kangana, who is quite active on social media, is yet to react to the mimicry videos.

About Ukasha Gul Ashraf

Not just on the talk show, but Ukasha also mimics Kangana in her Youtube and TikTok videos, and has a massive fan following on those platforms.

Ukasha is known for her funny videos and entertaining content on social media, and in 2022, she marked her acting debut with Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's blockbuster Pakistani film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, which is now set to release in India on OTT.

Post that, she also featured in the TV show, Thana Tick Tock, and a short film called Lukan Miti.