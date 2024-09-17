 Kangana Ranaut Reveals Reason Behind Selling Her Mumbai Office For ₹32 Crore: 'For Times Of Crisis...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKangana Ranaut Reveals Reason Behind Selling Her Mumbai Office For ₹32 Crore: 'For Times Of Crisis...'

Kangana Ranaut Reveals Reason Behind Selling Her Mumbai Office For ₹32 Crore: 'For Times Of Crisis...'

Kangana Ranaut purchased the property in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai, for ₹20 crore in 2017. She set up her office for Manikarnika Films in 2019

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Kangana Ranaut |

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut sold off her Rs 32 crore Mumbai office a few weeks ago. The property is situated in Pali Hills, Mumbai, and she used the property as the office for her production house, Manikarnika Films.

The news of her property dealing surfaced right after her directorial film Emergency's release was stalled. Kangana recently revealed the reason behind why she decided to sell her Mumbai office. Speaking to News18, she said, “Naturally, my film was supposed to be released. I put all my personal property on it. Now that it's not released, so anyway, that's what properties are for – for times of crisis."

Read Also
'I Am Being Tortured': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Delay In Emergency Release, Says 'Bhindranwale Was...
article-image

All About The Property

Kangana Ranaut purchased the property in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai, for ₹20 crore in 2017. She set up her office for Manikarnika Films in 2019.

FPJ Shorts
Kangana Ranaut Reveals Reason Behind Selling Her Mumbai Office For ₹32 Crore: 'For Times Of Crisis...'
Kangana Ranaut Reveals Reason Behind Selling Her Mumbai Office For ₹32 Crore: 'For Times Of Crisis...'
Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Beneficiaries Of PM Awas Yojana-Urban In Bhubaneswar; Video
Odisha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Beneficiaries Of PM Awas Yojana-Urban In Bhubaneswar; Video
'We Have Created A Roadmap To Solve Manipur Issue,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah
'We Have Created A Roadmap To Solve Manipur Issue,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah
'Violation Of Consumer Rights': Dejected Fan Sends Legal Notice To Diljit Dosanjh After Failing To Get Dil-Luminati Show Tickets
'Violation Of Consumer Rights': Dejected Fan Sends Legal Notice To Diljit Dosanjh After Failing To Get Dil-Luminati Show Tickets

In 2020, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) also demolished parts of the bungalow, which Kangana claimed was a result of the Maharashtra government's hostility towards her due to her conflict with the Shiv Sena. She later bought a new office space in Andheri for ₹1.56 crore.

Read Also
Neelesh Misra Reveals NOT Being Invited For Kangana Ranaut's Woh Lamhe Music Launch In 2006: 'Never...
article-image

Kangana's Film Emergency Controversy

On the work front, Kangana's co-produced film Emergency was scheduled for release on September 6, but was stalled. She announced the news on X and wrote, "With a heavy heart, I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from the censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience.”

The film, also starring Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudry, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles. It is produced by Zee Studios, Kangana Ranaut, and Renu Pitti.

Read Also
'She Is A Psychological Thriller': Comedian Kunal Kamra ROASTS Kangana Ranaut Amid Emergency...
article-image

The CBFC halted the release of Emergency after various Sikh organizations and groups protested to the film's portrayal of the community. The censor board refused to clear the film.

The Bombay High Court has asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to take a decision by September 18. It will be followed by the hearing on September 19. While the movie has been cleared with a few cuts, the makers have yet to set a new release date.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kangana Ranaut Reveals Reason Behind Selling Her Mumbai Office For ₹32 Crore: 'For Times Of...

Kangana Ranaut Reveals Reason Behind Selling Her Mumbai Office For ₹32 Crore: 'For Times Of...

'Violation Of Consumer Rights': Dejected Fan Sends Legal Notice To Diljit Dosanjh After Failing To...

'Violation Of Consumer Rights': Dejected Fan Sends Legal Notice To Diljit Dosanjh After Failing To...

Rupali Ganguly Pens Heartfelt Note For Husband Ashwin On His Birthday: ‘Thankyou For Making...

Rupali Ganguly Pens Heartfelt Note For Husband Ashwin On His Birthday: ‘Thankyou For Making...

'Why Aren't You In Court?': Usha Uthup Questions CJI Chandrachud About Kolkata Rape-Murder Case...

'Why Aren't You In Court?': Usha Uthup Questions CJI Chandrachud About Kolkata Rape-Murder Case...

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested In New York Amid Sex Trafficking Investigation

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs Arrested In New York Amid Sex Trafficking Investigation