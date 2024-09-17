Kangana Ranaut Reveals Reason Behind Selling Her Mumbai Office For ₹32 Crore: 'For Times Of Crisis...'

Kangana Ranaut |

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut sold off her Rs 32 crore Mumbai office a few weeks ago. The property is situated in Pali Hills, Mumbai, and she used the property as the office for her production house, Manikarnika Films.

The news of her property dealing surfaced right after her directorial film Emergency's release was stalled. Kangana recently revealed the reason behind why she decided to sell her Mumbai office. Speaking to News18, she said, “Naturally, my film was supposed to be released. I put all my personal property on it. Now that it's not released, so anyway, that's what properties are for – for times of crisis."

All About The Property

Kangana Ranaut purchased the property in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai, for ₹20 crore in 2017. She set up her office for Manikarnika Films in 2019.

In 2020, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) also demolished parts of the bungalow, which Kangana claimed was a result of the Maharashtra government's hostility towards her due to her conflict with the Shiv Sena. She later bought a new office space in Andheri for ₹1.56 crore.

Kangana's Film Emergency Controversy

On the work front, Kangana's co-produced film Emergency was scheduled for release on September 6, but was stalled. She announced the news on X and wrote, "With a heavy heart, I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from the censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience.”

The film, also starring Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudry, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade in pivotal roles. It is produced by Zee Studios, Kangana Ranaut, and Renu Pitti.

The CBFC halted the release of Emergency after various Sikh organizations and groups protested to the film's portrayal of the community. The censor board refused to clear the film.

The Bombay High Court has asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to take a decision by September 18. It will be followed by the hearing on September 19. While the movie has been cleared with a few cuts, the makers have yet to set a new release date.