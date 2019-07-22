Underwear colour, affairs and more: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor

While Kangana Ranaut seems to be on a spree when she lets her tongue loose while making statements in the media, how could she spare her favourites Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor? Taking another set of jibes on The Kapil Sharma Show, the Manikarnika actress, got candid over a conversation.

In one of the segments, Kapil asked Kangana, if she were to be the Prime Minister of Bollywood, who she would assign the following ministries. While she adored Kareena Kapoor Khan as the home minister and Akshay Kumar as the health minister, she mentioned Karan Johar for the Information and Broadcasting Minister. The reason? All the gossip that comes around KJo. She said, “I think it should be Karan Johar. He himself said that he enjoys gossiping, and for that he has a show also on which, he openly does gossiping. On that show, he openly asks people what colour underwear they are wearing, what you are going to do to the wife in a situation where you are caught on someone's bed. So, no one else can manage this ministry than Karan Johar.”