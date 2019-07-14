Kangana Ranaut sends notice to Press Council of India

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Saturday sent a legal notice to the committee members of Entertainment Journalist Guild (EJG) and Press Council of India (PCI) for supporting a journalist, who got involved in a spat with her during her film's song launch.The legal notice was sent for "wrongful, immoral, unethical and illegal acts of lending support to a journalist Justin Rao, who is accused of indulging in unprofessional and illegal activities."

"That neither of you Addresses (Entertainment Journalist Guild and Press Council of India) is an adjudicating authority or a court, or even otherwise have any legal standing (as a recognised body), or the power, authority or the discretion to illegally and unconstitutionally ban my client Ms Kangana Ranaut, in any manner whatsoever," the legal notice read.

The notice termed that the "acts of the commission of lending support to a journalist who is blatantly indulging in illegal acts and criminal acts- and instead demanding an apology from Kangana Ranaut as illegal, unwarranted and criminal in nature."

"You addressees (which can only be recognised through its Journalist members) cannot deny the fact that your said members by virtue of being Journalists should neither contravene the provisions of the Press Council of India Act, 1978 or the 'Norms of Journalistic conduct' nor can you extend any support whether directly or indirectly to such persons who are prima facie guilty of professional misconduct coupled with criminal wrong," the legal notice read.