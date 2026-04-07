'Ulti-Seedhi Baatein Karke...': Rajpal Yadav Defends Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi Amid Backlash Over Debt Joke At Award Show - VIDEO

Rajpal Yadav Defends Saurabh Dwivedi After Debt Joke Row | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who has been at the centre of a legal storm for the last few months after surrendering to Tihar Jail in connection with a Rs 9 crore debt and cheque bounce case, attended an award show in Mumbai on April 5, where journalist Saurabh Dwivedi jokingly brought up the actor’s financial troubles during a live interaction. The playful exchange left the audience, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in splits. However, the journalist later faced massive backlash on social media, with netizens criticising Dwivedi.

Rajpal Yadav Breaks Silence After Journalist's Joke Sparks Backlash

Amid this, on Tuesday, April 7, Rajpal took to his Instagram handle to strongly react to the backlash the journalist faced and defend him. In the video, the actor said that during the show, different skits were being performed, and during one such segment, he, Saurabh Dwivedi, and Zakir Khan discussed how wars are happening around the world, the economy is fluctuating, and many such issues persist. He added that it is ultimately the common man who gets affected by these problems, including cheque bouncing and economic ups and downs.

Another shocker from the event 🤯



Journalist #SaurabhDwivedi takes a dig at #RajpalYadav’s cheque bounce case..🤐



“Dollar-Rupee kitne bhi Upar-Niche ho… aapko utne hi Rupees lautane padenge jitne udhaar hain.”



How it is allowed 😳#BhoothBangla pic.twitter.com/MUwS4YcbXO — Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) April 6, 2026

"Is par poori duniya ke liye ek general sa skit banane ka prayaas kiya. Kabhi-kabhi filmon mein bhi hota hai ki hum scene design karte hain, lekin uska meaning audience tak sahi tareeke se pahunch nahi paata. Yeh cinema hai!," added Yadav.

Check it out:

Rajpal Yadav: 'Saurabh Dwivedi, Zakir Khan Are Like Brothers'

Further, Rajpal stated that Saurav and Zakir are like his younger brothers who have always respected him. The actor called them his 'jigar ke tukde', adding that artists, journalists, and writers are all connected in one way or another.

"Aur Saurav ne toh humaare sammaan mein poori audience ke saamne auditorium mein khade hoke taaliyan bajayi. Dhanyavaad Saurav. Please, please Saurabh ki ninda karke ya ulti-seedhi baatein karke uska dil mat dukhaiye. Saurabh ka dil dukhana matlab mera dil dukhana hai. I love Saurabh, I love Zakir. I am here because of you guys," said Rajpal.

Earlier today, Salman Khan came out in support of Rajpal.

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Work Front

Rajpal is currently gearing up for the release of the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu and Paresh Rawal, among others.

Next, Rajpal has Welcome To The Jungle and Haiwaan.