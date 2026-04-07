'Kaam Toh... Issi Dollar Rate Pe Milega': Salman Khan Strongly Defends Rajpal Yadav After Journo Trolled Comedian Over His Loan Case

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday took to X (Twitter) to support Rajpal Yadav after a video of a journalist trolling the comedian at an award function went viral on social media. The journalist had taken a dig at Yadav that, whatever the rate of the dollar is, he has to give back the money that he has taken as a loan.

Salman tweeted, "Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho , kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega . Hakikat yeh hai (sic)."

Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho , kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega . Hakikat yeh hai .

Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow… pic.twitter.com/CzE86CCYXH — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 7, 2026

"Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow mai kuch nikal aata hai ,dena hi hai toh dimag mai rakho dil se kaam karo , dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai dena toh India mai hi hai @rajpalofficial (sic)," the actor further wrote.

Journalist Trolls Rajpal Yadav

At an award function recently, journalist Saurabh Dwivedi took a dig at Yadav over his loan case. While Dwivedi was on stage, he told Yadav, "Rajpal bhai, dollar rupaiya kitna bhi upar neeche ho aapko utne hie paise lautane padenge jitne udhar hai (sic) (Rajpal Bhai, no matter how much the dollar and rupee fluctuate, you will have to return the same amount of money that you have borrowed)."

Netizens Praise Salman Khan

Apart from Salman, no other celebrity has come out in support of Rajpal till now, after the video went viral. Netizens are praising the Maatrubhumi star for supporting the Bhooth Bangla actor.

A netizen tweeted, "Salman bhai always support everyone in their bad time #Rajpalyadav #salmankhan (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Upar Bhagwaan Neeche Salman They said Very well said !! Love u bhai (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "At least someone had the guts to stand up for a fellow actor being publicly shamed, well done Salman bhai . It just feels disappointing to see the rest of Bollywood and even the audience stay quiet over such a shameful remark on someone who has given us so many good movies (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Salman and Rajpal have worked together in movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Baabul, and more.