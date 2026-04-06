'Pel Doonga, Baith Ja': After Saurabh Dwivedi, Akshay Kumar Trolled For Making 'Humiliating' Remark On Rajpal Yadav- Watch VIDEO

Akshay Kumar Trolled For Making 'Humiliating' Remark On Rajpal Yadav- |

At the Bhooth Bangla press conference, actor Akshay Kumar was seen playfully "mocking" Rajpal Yadav. However, Rajpal took it in good spirits and laughed it off. The clip of Akshay teasing him soon went viral on social media, with some users controversially commenting, "Short stature are not respected," sparking debate online.

A user uploaded a video on X showing Rajpal Yadav bringing his own chair, as it seemed the actor was not provided one during the Bhooth Bangla press conference. While addressing the media, Akshay Kumar asked Rajpal to sit, saying, "Baith, baith, baith na."

First they didn't give him a chair, Then they mocked Rajpal and scared him,people with short stature are not respected😢 pic.twitter.com/bLVGdv4XhW — Aditya (@Warlock_Aditya) April 6, 2026

Upon much insistence, Rajpal sat on the chair. Akshay then joked, "Kha ma kha pel doonga, baith ja." Akshay was heavily trolled for behaving in such a way with Rajpal. A user tweeted, "First they didn't give him a chair, Then they mocked Rajpal and scared him, people with short stature are not respected." Another wrote, "AKSHAY KUMAR abuses RAJPAL YADAV." Another called out the actor, saying, "Very low of Akshay. Why din’t @SirPareshRawal stepped in to save Rajpal from such humiliation?"

AKSHAY KUMAR abuses RAJPAL YADAV 😡



pic.twitter.com/mR5b3hbeG9 — kavya (@kavya_8969) April 6, 2026

Very low of Akshay. Why din’t @SirPareshRawal stepped in to save Rajpal from such humiliation ? — Pulkit Sharma (@Pulkits77) April 6, 2026

But that wasn’t all, Akshay also playfully held Rajpal’s face during the event. While Rajpal was praising Akshay for his strict routine, good acting, and cheerful personality, Akshay remarked, "Tu ek baat bata. Tu jab baat karta hai toh aisa kyun lagta hai ki tu kavi sammelan mein aaya hua hai?"

This incident comes after journalist Saurabh Dwivedi faced trolling for joking about Rajpal’s debt at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026. When Rajpal discussed the rising and falling value of rupees and dollars during the war, Saurabh joked, "Rajpal bhai, Dollar Rupiya kitna bhi upar neeche ho aapko utne hi paise lautane padenge jitney udhar hain." Rajpal chose not to comment further and laughed it off. Zakir Khan later stepped in, urging both parties not to discuss the matter as it is in court.