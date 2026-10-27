Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Will After Monday Drop, Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Show Jump On Tuesday?

Udta Teer Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer had a good weekend at the box office. After a strictly decent start, the film showed a good jump on Saturday and Sunday, and earned Rs. 19.55 crore net in India in three days. On its fourth day, Monday, the film showed a drop at the box office and collected Rs. 3.25 crore, taking the total to Rs. 22.80 crore net. Now, all eyes are on the film's Tuesday collection.

On Tuesdays, movies show a jump in numbers due to the reasonable ticket pricing. However, as per early estimates, we can expect Udta Teer to stay steady and earn around Rs. 3-3.25 crore at the box office on its day five. But if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

Udta Teer box office collection worldwide

Udta Teer has received a decent response overseas. The film has collected Rs. 6.75 crore gross in four days, taking the worldwide gross total to Rs. 33.96 crore.

Udta Teer budget

According to reports, the Ayushmann and Sara starrer is made on a budget of Rs. 50-65 crore. So, if we look at the budget, the collection is surely not up to the mark. The film needs to be steady at the box office during weekdays and later continue to perform well during the second weekend.

There's no big Hindi film releasing on the coming Friday, so that can surely help Udta Teer to perform better during the second weekend. The film has a good window to earn at the box office until Ramayana releases on November 5, 2026.

Udta Teer review

Udta Teer has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Udta Teer is not what you call a masterpiece, but it's entertaining in parts, where it has its moments."