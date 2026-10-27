Bollywood's Pre-Diwali Box Office Curse: Only Udta Teer Shows Some Promise As New Films Crash | File photo

The law of the jungle prevailed at the Bollywood box office this week. Multiple weak releases climbed over one another to try and stick their neck above the absurd pile called movies.

Alive but barely breathing

The new-releases’ attempt was to scream, ‘I’m alive’. Hit by pollution quite like the city’s poor air-standards, these movies gasped for breath. There was Udta Teer, Little Thomas, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, Doosra, Tum Mere Ho, Tu Hai Meri Kiran and some more trash. The convoluted comedy, Udta Teer with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan that got polarised reviews, brought in a decent weekend number ₹20.10 crore. The makers, Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, heaved a sigh of relief. Something is always better than nothing.

Pre-Diwali is a cursed phase

As if in keeping with doomsday thoughts, films that released brought losses. Even repeating their titles is ungratifying. They were colder than cold-cuts before they made it tomail screens.

Two earlier releases hung on tooth and nail

The court-drama Prahaar with ₹20.15 crore and the ridiculous Nayyi Navelli with ₹22.26 crore, hung on by tooth and nail. Frankly, their box office fate is comparatively better than some of the newer films, showing you how Bollywood drops its ‘standards?’ continuously.

Drishyam magic ends

Drishyam: The Conclusion lost numbers because of the overcrowding at cinemas. Its current tally is ₹361.07 crore.

And, Jailer 2 kept the Rajni magic alive by collecting ₹398.70 crore across five languages. In Hindi alone, the film did ₹30.46 crore which is better than the newer Hindi releases.