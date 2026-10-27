Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan's Film Sees Major Monday Drop, Collects ₹3.15 Crore

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer witnessed a significant decline in box office collections on Day 4. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film follows a Pakistani spy whose mission goes terribly wrong after he loses his memory and wakes up believing he is a fiercely patriotic Indian agent. The film also stars Rahul Bose and Mukul Dev in pivotal roles.

Udta Teer Box Office: First Monday Brings Major Decline

According to Sacnilk, Udta Teer collected approximately Rs 3.15 crore net in India on Day 4 across 5,805 shows. This represents a sharp 61.6% drop compared with its Day 3 net collection of Rs 8.20 crore. The decline indicates that the film is struggling to maintain its initial momentum during the crucial first week.

With these numbers, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 22.70 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 27.12 crore. Overseas, the movie earned Rs 1 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 6.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 33.87 crore.

Udta Teer Budget

According to reports, Udta Teer has been made on a budget of approximately Rs 65 crore.

Udta Teer is facing a challenging box office situation and is currently underperforming against its budget. The film will need a significant improvement in weekday collections and a strong second weekend to improve its box office prospects.

Udta Teer Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "The movie certainly has its moments in fits and starts, when all of a sudden it makes you laugh or introduces a parody element. I feel trailers nowadays are becoming a bit too long, and this movie's trailer had already revealed too many of its funniest lines from before. The comedy showcased isn't cerebral, but would be enjoyed by the masses, and Aakash puts in his entire might by making it an action, thriller and comedy project."