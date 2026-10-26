Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan's Film Sees 11.7 Percent Jump, Collects ₹8.10 Crore

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 3 | YouTube

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer witnessed a significant jump in box office collections on its third day. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film was released in theaters on October 23, marking his directorial debut. The supporting cast includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Parul Gulati. The film also marks Mukul Dev’s second posthumous appearance.

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Udta Teer collected Rs 8.10 crore net in India on Day 3 across 6,020 shows, registering an 11.7% increase from the previous day’s Rs 7.25 crore. With this, its total India net collection stands at Rs 19.45 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 23.08 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 1.75 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 4.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 27.58 crore.

Udta Teer Budget

According to reports, Udta Teer has been made on a budget of approximately Rs 65 crore.

Udta Teer will need a sustained run and strong weekday collections to move closer to recovering its investment. At this stage, the film has shown growth, but it is too early to call its box office performance successful against its budget.

Udta Teer Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "The movie certainly has its moments in fits and starts, when all of a sudden it makes you laugh or introduces a parody element. I feel trailers nowadays are becoming a bit too long, and this movie's trailer had already revealed too many of its funniest lines from before. The comedy showcased isn't cerebral, but would be enjoyed by the masses, and Aakash puts in his entire might by making it an action, thriller and comedy project."