Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan's Film Jumps 76.8 Percent, Earns ₹7.25 Crore

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 2 | YouTube

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer witnessed a significant jump in box office collections on its second day. The film, which was released in theatres on Friday, October 23, opened to an average response, collecting Rs 4.10 crore net in India on Day 1. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the film showed promising growth on Saturday.

Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Udta Teer collected Rs 7.25 crore net in India on Day 2 across 6,164 shows, marking a 76.8% jump compared to its opening-day collection. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 11.35 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 13.53 crore.

The film also registered a steady contribution from overseas markets. It earned Rs 1.50 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 2.75 crore. Consequently, Udta Teer’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 16.28 crore so far.

Udta Teer Budget

According to reports, Udta Teer has been made on a budget of approximately Rs 65 crore. While the 76.8% jump on its second day is encouraging, the film still has considerable ground to cover to recover its reported production budget.

For now, Udta Teer has shown a positive upward trend, but it is too early to predict whether it will emerge as a box office success.

Udta Teer Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "The movie certainly has its moments in fits and starts, when all of a sudden it makes you laugh or introduces a parody element. I feel trailers nowadays are becoming a bit too long, and this movie's trailer had already revealed too many of its funniest lines from before. The comedy showcased isn't cerebral, but would be enjoyed by the masses, and Aakash puts in his entire might by making it an action, thriller and comedy project."