 Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Will Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan's Film Beat Pati Patni Aur Woh Do's Opening?
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Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Will Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan's Film Beat Pati Patni Aur Woh Do's Opening?

Despite its trailer attracting audience attention, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer witnessed moderate pre-release buzz. According to early box-office estimates, the film could collect Rs 3-4 crore on its first day. Its performance may improve with stronger night-show footfalls. The actors' previous outing, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, had earned Rs 4 crore net on opening day.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, October 23, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Will Ayushmann Khurrana And Sara Ali Khan's Film Beat Pati Patni Aur Woh Do's Opening?
Udta Teer Box Office Collection | Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan were seen together earlier this year in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which became an average grosser at the box office. Now, their second big-screen outing, Udta Teer, has hit the big screens, and while the trailer had grabbed the attention of the audience, the pre-release buzz was strictly decent. So, will Udta Teer take a good opening at the box office?

As per early estimates, we can expect Udta Teer to collect around Rs. 3-4 crore at the box office on its first day. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, then the collection can be more as well.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do vs Udta Teer

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, on its first day, had collected Rs. 4 crore net at the box office in India. For now, it looks like maybe Udta Teer would collect around the same amount. But let's wait and watch if the new release of Ayushmann and Sara can beat their previous big-screen outing.

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Udta Teer budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, according to reports, Udta Teer is made on a budget of Rs. 50-65 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 3-4 crore is surely not great. The film clearly needs to show a good jump at the box office during the weekend.

One thing that can work in the favour of Udta Teer is that next week, there's no big film releasing in theatres. So, it has a long window to collect a good amount at the box office.

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Udta Teer review

Udta Teer has received mixed reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "Udta Teer is not what you call a masterpiece, but it's entertaining in parts, where it has its moments."

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