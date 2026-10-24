Udta Teer Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushman Khurrana Starrer Takes An Average Opening, Earns ₹4.10 Crore

Udta Teer Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer was released on Friday. The film generated decent pre-release buzz and received mixed reviews from critics. On its first day, the movie was expected to take an average to decent start at the box office, as the advance booking was also not up to the mark. The movie has taken an average opening.

According to Sacnilk, on its first day, Udta Teer collected Rs. 4.10 crore net at the box office in India. Meanwhile, the film's first-day gross collection is Rs. 4.83 crore.

Udta Teer Beats Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Earlier, this year, Sara and Ayushmann were seen together in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which was an average grosser at the box office. The film had taken an opening of Rs. 4 crore. So, Udta Teer has beaten Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, but with a very small margin.

Udta Teer Budget

The makers of Udta Teer have not yet officially announced the budget of the film. But, according to reports, the Ayushmann starrer is made on a budget of Rs. 65 crore.

Well, looking at the budget, the day one collection is surely not up to the mark. The film required a better opening. But now, it surely needs to show a good jump at the box office during the weekend.

Udta Teer Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2.5 stars and wrote, "The movie certainly has its moments in fits and starts, when all of a sudden it makes you laugh or introduces a parody element. I feel trailers nowadays are becoming a bit too long, and this movie's trailer had already revealed too many of its funniest lines from before. The comedy showcased isn't cerebral, but would be enjoyed by the masses, and Aakash puts in his entire might by making it an action, thriller and comedy project."