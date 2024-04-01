Udaariyaan Fame Karan Sharma Marries Diya Aur Baati Hum's Pooja Singh, Couple Shares FIRST Wedding Photos

Congratulations are in order as Udaariyaan actor Karan Sharma and Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Pooja Singh are officially Mr. & Mrs. now! The couple tied the knot on March 31, 2024, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

On Monday, April 1, the newlyweds shared first official photos from their wedding on their social media handle. "Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Sharma💑✨❤️🧿✨#JustMarried #newlyweds #pookavivaah #poojakaran #blessed," read the caption.

Check out the photos:

Read Also VIDEO: Surbhi Chandna Sings For Karan Sharma As She Walks Down The Aisle To Marry Him In Jaipur

This marks the second marriage for both Karan and Pooja. Earlier, Karan was married to singer-actress Tiaara Kar in the year 2016; however, they got divorced in 2019.

Pooja, on the other hand, was married to engineer Kapil Chattani, and their marriage ended in 2021.

Post-wedding, talking to ETimes, Karan and Pooja revealed that they could not plan for their honeymoon as they were occupied with their wedding preparations.

Pooja said, "I will be travelling to Karan’s hometown, Dehradun, soon, where I will stay for about a month and a half for post-wedding rituals. We will plan our honeymoon after that.” Karan added, “I will explore my hometown and other picturesque spots in Uttarakhand with my wife, Pooja.”

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress talked about his love story with Karan and said that it was more of an arranged marriage set-up. However, they never crossed paths despite Pooja and Karan working for the same production house for years.

Pooja added, "Even during the pandemic, the cast of both shows were staying at the same hotel, but we never crossed paths. It was when a common friend made us meet. It is more of an arranged marriage set-up. It feels surreal and like we were destined to be together."