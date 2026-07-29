'Two Sides, One Truth': Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran Hint At Twisted Mystery In Meghna Gulzar's Daayra Poster

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares intense first look from Daayra | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has unveiled the first-look poster of Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra, offering fans a glimpse into the movie’s dark and investigative world. The poster hints at a gripping mystery, featuring Kareena and Prithviraj Sukumaran in intense and intriguing avatars.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran Daayra first look out

The poster showcases striking close-up shots of the two actors positioned on opposite sides, both sporting serious and unsmiling expressions. Kareena is seen with a sleek pulled-back hairstyle, minimal makeup, and subtle gold hoop earrings, while Prithviraj appears with a neatly trimmed moustache and short hair.

Check it out:

'Two Sides, One Truth'

The backdrop features a dimly lit tunnel surrounded by yellow 'Police Line Do Not Cross' tape, further hinting at a crime investigation angle.

Both actors seem to be dressed in khaki uniforms, and the movie is inspired by true events. Adding to the suspense, Kareena captioned the post, "Two faces. Two sides. One truth." The post also confirms that Daayra will arrive in theatres on September 18, 2026.

With Meghna Gulzar in the director's chair and the collaboration between Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, Daayra has already created curiosity among moviegoers

Daayra Box Office Clash

Meanwhile, Daayra is set to clash at the box office with Vibe, an action-comedy directed by Kunal Kemmu.

The face-off will see Kareena Kapoor Khan competing against her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu in theatres. Vibe also stars Preity Zinta and marks the debut of Vanshika Dhir alongside Kunal Kemmu.