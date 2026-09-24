'Two Hours Ago, I Met Him': Rajpal Yadav Recalls Last Meeting With Mushtaq Khan, Says Actor Was Responding Hours Before Death

'Two Hours Ago, I Met Him': Rajpal Yadav Recalls Last Meeting With Mushtaq Khan, Says Actor Was Responding Hours Before His Death | Rajpal Yadav Instagram

Rajpal Yadav shared a video of his meeting with Mushtaq Khan on Thursday, September 24, shortly before the veteran actor’s death. Expressing disbelief over the news, Rajpal shared a glimpse of their meeting, in which Mushtaq can be seen lying on a hospital bed and holding the actor’s hand. Sharing the video along with a heartfelt note, Rajpal wrote, “I went to meet Mushtaq bhai this afternoon. I spoke to him, he saw me and even shook hands with me” (as translated).

Recalling their interaction, Rajpal said Mushtaq was listening to their conversation and responding to them. He added, “He was listening to everything we were saying and reacting to our conversations as well. I still cannot believe that the person I met and shook hands with just two hours ago is no longer with us.”

Expressing his grief over Mushtaq’s passing, Rajpal paid tribute to the late actor and said, “We all bow before the will of the Almighty. Mushtaq bhai was, is and will always remain a popular person and a beloved actor. With a deeply saddened heart, I offer my heartfelt tribute to you.”

The actor later deleted the video and uploaded a picture of Mushtaq while paying his tribute to him.

Rest In Peace - Mushtaq Khan pic.twitter.com/eDELyd5wjB — Sandhu (@SandhUTD) September 24, 2026

Mushtaq Khan died on Thursday, September 24, at the age of 56 after battling cancer. The actor had been undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital for around 15 days after his health deteriorated following a recent relapse of cancer. His business partner Shivam confirmed the news of death to Aaj Tak. Mushtaq was first diagnosed with cancer around five years ago and had recovered after treatment, but the disease had recently returned. Shivam told that the cancer had relapsed "around eight days ago" and he was diagnosed to be in the last stage of cancer. Mushtaq passed away at around 7 pm on Thursday.