Twitter user claims Mia Khalifa has committed suicide, check out her hilarious reaction

Former porn star-turned-sports commentator Mia Khalifa recently came across her death hoax on Twitter. The user had lied that the Lebanese-American star has committed suicide. And her reaction to the post is leaving the internet in splits.

During an interaction session with her fans on the micro-blogging site , Mia came across a tweet that read: "Very Shocking....... Mia khalifa commits suicide.RIP #miakhalifaِ"

Reacting to the post, Mia wrote, "Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet. I see you twats."