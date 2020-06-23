Twitter user claims Mia Khalifa has committed suicide, check out her hilarious reaction

Former porn star-turned-sports commentator Mia Khalifa recently came across her death hoax on Twitter. The user had lied that the Lebanese-American star has committed suicide. And her reaction to the post is leaving the internet in splits.
During an interaction session with her fans on the micro-blogging site , Mia came across a tweet that read: "Very Shocking....... Mia khalifa commits suicide.RIP #miakhalifaِ"
Reacting to the post, Mia wrote, "Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet. I see you twats."
Mia Khalifa has recently joined the popular lip-syncing app TikTok and in a latest post, she revealed that she finally had a nose job. Speaking about the same, she said, "I’ve been thinking about it for 15 years. Was finally ready!! (And has ample time on my hands to recover)"
The former porn star got married to long-time boyfriend and Swedish chef Robert Sandberg in 2019. Mia quit the porn industry when she received death threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) after her controversial videos. Mia had earlier revealed that she has been under stress even after quitting the industry because of the people around her and how they look at her.
In an interview in IBTimes, she said, "I think post-traumatic stress kicks in mostly when I go in public. Because of the stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away."
