Twisters Review: Lee Isaac Chung's Film Is A Struggles To Recapture The Stormy Magic Of Its Predecessor

Title: Twisters

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glenn Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, Harry Hadden-Paton, David Corenswet

Rating: **1/2

This film faces the challenge of living up to the 1996 classic Twister, which set the bar high for disaster films. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, this stand-alone sequel takes us back to Tornado Alley with a fresh cast and modern special effects, yet it struggles to capture the same magic as its predecessor.

The film follows Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a storm chaser with a bold mission to stop tornadoes by using a novel formula. However, an experiment gone wrong results in tragedy, leading Kate to abandon storm chasing and work for the National Weather Service. Her former colleague Javi (Anthony Ramos) convinces her to return to the field with new technology and a team, including the charismatic YouTube sensation Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), to confront a once-in-a-generation storm.

The film boasts advanced special effects that detail tornadoes with close-up precision. Yet, despite these technological feats, the tornadoes lack the visceral, terrifying presence of those in the original film or the real-life storm footage readily available online.

Chung’s direction brings a nuanced visual style, capturing the Oklahoma landscape with rich detail through Dan Mindel’s 35mm cinematography. His approach highlights the beauty and danger of nature, but the screenplay by Mark L. Smith is laden with clunky dialogue and banal technospeak, failing to deliver memorable lines or genuine emotional moments. Additionally, the film avoids discussing climate change, a surprising omission given its relevance to the increasing frequency and intensity of storms.

The character dynamics, a highlight of the original, fall short here. While Powell brings charm and bravado to his role, Edgar-Jones' portrayal of Kate lacks the spark needed to elevate their interactions. The chemistry between them feels more functional than fiery, missing the emotional anchor that was provided in the original. Supporting cast members like Sasha Lane and Brandon Perea offer engaging performances but are given limited material to work with, leaving their characters underdeveloped.

Despite its shortcomings, the film offers moments of excitement and spectacle, particularly in its climactic showdown with the mega-tornado. The scenes of destruction are visually stunning, and the ensemble cast adds an engaging layer to the narrative. However, the film often misses opportunities for levity and wit that could balance the tension, making the tone uneven at times.

In the end, Twisters is a fun ride with flashes of brilliance, but it fails to capture the elemental terror and awe that made Twister a genre-defining classic. It’s a respectable sequel that, despite its best efforts, can't quite chase down the storm of its legacy.