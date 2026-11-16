Twinkle Khanna Calls Ravana 'Original Tech Bro', Compares Him To Jensen Huang, Bill Gates And Elon Musk

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna drew an interesting comparison between Ravana from the epic Ramayana and some of the world's most powerful technology billionaires, including Jensen Huang, Elon Musk and Bill Gates. Describing the demon king as "the blueprint for the original tech bro", Twinkle pointed out similarities between his intelligence, wealth, technological capabilities and belief that he was above the rules.

In her latest column for TOI, Twinkle reflected on the character of Ravana in the upcoming two-part cinematic adaptation Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. She explored how the antagonist's extraordinary intelligence and power could be compared to influential figures in today's technology industry.

Twinkle's observation came after lead actor Ranbir Kapoor drew a comparison between Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster and Ravana's mythical flying chariot, the Pushpak Viman. Taking that reference further, the author examined how Ravana's achievements and his inability to control his own desires reflected the behaviour of some powerful men in the modern world.

Sharing her perspective, she wrote, "Ravana was exceptionally learned, wealthy, powerful and had access to remarkable tech. He also believed that he was above the rules that governed others. Add the obsession with immortality, and the similarities between him and today's tech billionaires are hard to ignore (sic)."

Twinkle also imagined how easily Ravana could fit into the present-day technology ecosystem, complete with his own podcast and Silicon Valley headquarters. She added, "All Ravana needs is a leather jacket, a device on each of his 10 heads, a Silicon Valley HQ with his own podcast, and he would blend right in. Ravana had the intelligence and ability to master the world, but like so many powerful men, failed to master his own mind (sic)."

Her comparison also touched upon controversies and scrutiny surrounding influential business figures, including Bill Gates. The larger point of her column was that immense wealth, intelligence and technological advancement do not necessarily translate into control over one's personal choices.

Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend Cast And Other Details

Meanwhile, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, produced by Namit Malhotra. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana.

The makers have also released a post-credit scene from the film along with a music video featuring the Hanuman Chalisa. The devotional track offers a glimpse of Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.