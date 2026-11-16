Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer Collects ₹75 Crore In India, Worldwide Total Nears ₹1,400 Crore

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 11 | YouTube

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, Ramayana: Our Truth. Our History continues its impressive run at the box office. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has maintained its momentum in its second week, witnessing a further rise in collections on Day 11. After ending its first week with India net collections of Rs 564.60 crore, the film has also crossed the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide mark within eight days, becoming the third-fastest Indian film to achieve the milestone.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 11

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected an estimated Rs 75 crore net across 23,573 shows on Day 11, registering a 2.9% jump from Day 10's Rs 72.90 crore.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 55 crore from 18,536 shows, followed by Kannada (Rs 5.75 crore), Malayalam (Rs 5 crore), Tamil (Rs 4.75 crore) and Telugu (Rs 4.50 crore). This takes its total India gross collections to Rs 909 crore, while its India net collections stand at Rs 760.60 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 40 crore on Day 11, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 475.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 1,384.50 crore.

Ramayana: Part One Budget

Made as a two-part franchise with a combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore, approximately Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated to the first installment. Against this massive investment, the film's worldwide gross of Rs 1,384.50 crore in just 11 days is a strong theatrical performance. However, it has yet to recover its reported production budget through theatrical gross alone.

Ramayana Review

The Free Press Journal's review of the film read, "It is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."

It further read, "The impressive VFX, good direction and engaging storytelling make the 3-hour-15-minute runtime feel manageable. The music could have been better, and a few performances could have had more impact, but these issues do not take away too much from the overall experience."

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