Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash's Film Bounces Back After Second Friday Dip, Earns ₹72.90 Crore

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 10 | YouTube

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, Ramayana continues its impressive run at the box office. After collecting Rs. 564.60 crore net in India during its first extended week of eight days and earning Rs. 1,028.55 crore worldwide, the film witnessed a significant jump in collections on its second Saturday. Despite witnessing a dip on its second Friday, the film has bounced back strongly, indicating sustained audience interest.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 10

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs. 72.90 crore net across 23,451 shows on Day 10, registering a 51.6% jump compared to Day 9's collection of Rs. 48.10 crore. The Hindi version contributed Rs. 53.75 crore from 18,557 shows, while Kannada earned Rs. 5.40 crore, Malayalam Rs. 4.75 crore, Tamil Rs. 4.75 crore and Telugu Rs. 4.25 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs. 685.60 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs. 819.50 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs. 30 crore on Day 10, taking its total overseas gross to Rs. 408.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has consequently reached Rs. 1,228 crore.

Ramayana: Part One Budget

Made as a two-part franchise with a combined budget of Rs. 4,000 crore, approximately Rs. 2,000 crore has been allocated to the first instalment. Considering its reported budget, Ramayana has delivered a strong box office performance so far.

With worldwide earnings crossing Rs. 1,200 crore, the film has recovered a substantial portion of its reported production budget

Ramayana Review

The Free Press Journal's review of the film read, "It is a sincere and visually grand attempt at bringing one of India's greatest epics to the big screen. While Ranbir Kapoor takes some time to settle into his role, Yash is an absolute standout as Ravana. Sai Pallavi and the supporting cast also add to the film's appeal."

It further read, "The impressive VFX, good direction and engaging storytelling make the 3-hour-15-minute runtime feel manageable. The music could have been better, and a few performances could have had more impact, but these issues do not take away too much from the overall experience."

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