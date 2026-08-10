TWICE's Jeongyeon Leaves JYP Entertainment After 16 Years, Says 'I Am Moving On To New Chapter'

After 16 years with the agency that shaped much of her life, TWICE member Yoo Jeong-yeon, popularly called Jeongyeon, is stepping into a new professional chapter. The singer has announced her departure from JYP Entertainment, but made one thing clear to fans: her journey with TWICE and ONCE is not changing.

Jeongyeon announces exit from JYP Entertainment

Jeongyeon shared the news through a heartfelt Instagram letter on Monday, August 10, reflecting on her long association with JYP Entertainment. She joined the company as a teenager and spent years growing from a trainee into a member of one of K-pop’s biggest girl groups.

Looking back at that journey, Jeongyeon described JYP as her "second home" and said it was where she created countless memories.

“I am now preparing to start a new chapter in a new place,” she wrote, acknowledging that leaving somewhere so familiar was initially difficult. However, she said the encouragement of her TWICE members and fans helped her find the confidence to take the next step.

The singer also expressed gratitude to the JYP staff who supported her development over the years, saying she was thankful to the people who helped her become the person she is today.

Check out the statement below:

Jeongyeon says TWICE & ONCE will remain her priority

While the agency change marks a major shift in her career, Jeongyeon reassured fans that it does not mean she is leaving TWICE. “The one thing I truly want to tell ONCE is that even though I am moving on to a new chapter to take on new challenges, TWICE, the centre of my life, will remain unchanged, just as it is now,” she said.

She further stressed that continuing to stand in front of ONCE as a TWICE member will remain her “very first priority.”

Jeongyeon added that she plans to approach both sides of her career gradually, promising to give her all to her work as TWICE’s Jeongyeon while also exploring new opportunities as Yu Jeongyeon.

Her letter concluded with "I thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me and always staying by my side. Since we still have so much time ahead of us to create new memories, I will work hard to fill those moments even more beautifully with ONCE."

New chapter with Baro Entertainment

Soon after announcing her departure from JYP Entertainment, Jeongyeon signed an exclusive contract with Baro Entertainment. The agency welcomed the partnership, saying it was “sincerely delighted” to work with the singer.

Baro Entertainment highlighted her “diverse charm and infinite potential” and also praised her “sincere attitude and genuine passion for acting.”

The new association could therefore open more doors for Jeongyeon beyond music, particularly as she explores acting and other individual projects.