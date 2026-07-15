K-Pop Girl Group TWICE's Tzuyu, Jihyo & Chaeyoung Leaving JYP Entertainment? Here's What We Know So Far

One of K-pop's biggest girl groups, TWICE's future has suddenly become one of the hottest topics in the Korean entertainment industry. Fresh reports from South Korea have sparked speculation that members Tzuyu, Jihyo and Chaeyoung could part ways with their label JYP Entertainment once their current contracts expire. While the rumours have left fans anxious, the agency has clarified that nothing has been finalised yet.

Are TWICE members leaving JYP?

The discussion began after multiple Korean media outlets reported that several TWICE members may be considering different paths for their individual careers.

According to reports by Joynews24 and Sports Kyunghyang, Jihyo and Chaeyoung are reportedly not planning to renew their individual contracts with JYP Entertainment. The reports claim Jihyo, the group's leader and a singer, is exploring the possibility of launching her own one-person agency to oversee her solo activities, while Chaeyoung has allegedly been meeting representatives from other entertainment companies.

Adding fuel to the speculation, News1 reported that Taiwanese member Tzuyu has also decided against renewing her exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment after spending more than a decade with the company.

The report suggested that while Tzuyu could leave the agency, she would continue participating in TWICE's group promotions, allowing her to pursue solo opportunities independently.

At this stage, however, the reported plans remain unconfirmed.

JYP Entertainment responds

As rumours quickly spread online, JYP Entertainment addressed the reports with a brief statement. Speaking to The Fact, the agency said, "TWICE is currently in the process of negotiating their contract renewals. We will release an official update once everything is finalised."

The company also issued a similar response following reports about Tzuyu, reiterating that discussions with the members are still ongoing and no final decisions have been announced.

A crucial moment for the group

The latest speculation comes at an important stage in TWICE's career. Formed by JYP Entertainment in 2015, the nine-member group, comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, has grown into one of K-pop's iconic global acts.

In 2022, all nine members renewed their contracts together, a decision that was widely celebrated by fans. Now, with a second round of negotiations underway, industry watchers are closely following every update.

Despite the contract chatter, TWICE continues to remain active as a group. The members recently wrapped up the Seoul leg of their sixth world tour, THIS IS FOR, performing from July 10 to July 12 at Seoul's KSPO Dome.