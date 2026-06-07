Guru Randhawan To Debut With LE SSERAFIM; To Mark Biggest India & K-POP Collaboration

In a landmark moment for international music, Indian pop star Guru Randhawa is set to make his official K-pop debut through an exciting collaboration with globally acclaimed girl group LE SSERAFIM. The partnership will see the Punjabi hitmaker feature on the official remix version of the group's chart-topping track Boompala, creating a unique fusion of Indian and Korean pop music.

The collaboration is particularly significant as it marks the first-ever musical partnership between LE SSERAFIM and an Indian artist. For Guru Randhawa, the project represents his entry into the rapidly expanding K-pop industry, bringing together two of Asia's biggest music markets on a global stage.

The remix arrives at a time when LE SSERAFIM is enjoying remarkable international success. The five-member group, comprising Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, recently released their second studio album PUREFLOW Pt. 1, which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and topped Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. The album's lead single Boompala quickly gained traction worldwide, thanks to its infectious Latin-house sound and its playful sampling of the iconic hit Macarena.

With Guru Randhawa joining the track, the remix is expected to introduce a fresh layer of energy and cultural flavour. Known for delivering chartbusters that blend Punjabi rhythms with contemporary pop, the singer brings his signature style to the song, creating a vibrant crossover between K-pop's polished production and India's high-energy music scene.

Industry insiders are already calling the collaboration one of the most notable India-Korea music partnerships to date. Backed by Warner Music India, the project highlights the growing influence of Indian artists on the global music landscape while showcasing K-pop's willingness to embrace diverse sounds and international collaborations.