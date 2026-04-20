'K-Pop & K-Dramas Are Getting Extremely Popular': PM Narendra Modi Highlights Growing South Korean Popularity In India, Announces Friendship Festival

PM Narendra Modi Highlights Growing South Korean Popularity In India |

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the growing popularity of K-pop and Korean dramas in India during a joint press conference with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. He highlighted the rising global influence of the Korean entertainment industry and emphasized the strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

PM Modi said, "Today, K-pop and K-dramas are getting extremely popular in India. Similarly, the recognition of Indian cinema and culture is growing in Korea too." He also praised President Lee for appreciating Indian cinema and noted that efforts are underway to deepen cultural connections.

#WATCH | Delhi | In a joint press statement with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, PM Modi says, "Today, K-pop and K-dramas are getting extremely popular in India. Similarly, the recognition of Indian cinema and culture is growing in Korea too. We are happy that President Lee… pic.twitter.com/tMDqkEYQHC — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2026

PM Modi said in the joint press conference, "We are happy that President Lee also appreciates Indian cinema. To strengthen this cultural connect, we will organize India- South Korea Friendship Festival in 2028."

The Prime Minister also referred to the shared cultural heritage symbolized by Princess Suriratna and King Kim Suro. Princess Suriratna is believed in Korean tradition to have traveled from Ayodhya to Korea, where she married King Kim Suro, the founder of the Gaya kingdom, around 42 CE. In Korea, she is known as Queen Heo Hwang-ok, and their union is said to have established an important royal lineage, although the story is considered more legendary than historically verified.

K-pop and Korean dramas were not as widely popular in the early 2000s as they are today. Over time, their global reach has expanded significantly, especially in India. Groups like BTS, with members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, RM, and Jungkook, have built a massive global fanbase known as ARMY. Other popular acts such as BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, and NewJeans have also contributed to the surge in popularity. Today, the influence of K-pop and K-dramas continues to grow steadily, shaping global pop culture and strengthening cultural connections across countries.