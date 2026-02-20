 Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 7: Adarsh-Shanaya Collects ₹4.39 Crore In Its First Week
Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer Tu Yaa Main received positive reviews from critics and the audience, but the film has failed to leave a strong mark at the box office. It collected Rs. 4.39 crore in its first week.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection | Instagram

Bejoy Nambiar's Tu Yaa Main, starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, received positive reviews from critics and the audience, but the movie's box office performance is underwhelming. The film took a slow start, but showed a huge jump at the box office on its second day. However, once again from Sunday, it started showing a drop.

According to Sacnilk, the film on its seventh day collected approximately Rs. 34 lakh, taking the first week total to Rs. 4.39 crore. It is surely not a great number if we look at the budget of the movie.

article-image

Tu Yaa Main Budget

According to reports, Tu Yaa Main is made on a small budget of Rs. 20 crore. So, the collection of Rs. 4.39 crore is surely not up to the mark. It needed to collect around Rs. 4-5 crore during the weekend, and further stay steady at the box office on weekdays. However, the film has even failed to reach the Rs. 5 crore mark at the box office in its first week.

Tu Yaa Main might show a boost in collection during its second weekend, as there are no big releases this week. However, the film needs a miraculous jump to surpass its reported budget at the box office.

article-image

Tu Yaa Main Review

Tu Yaa Main mainly received positive reviews from critics and the audience. The film is an adaptation of a Thai film titled The Pool, and many felt that Bejoy Nambiar's directorial was better than the original movie.

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller filled with many edge-of-the-seat moments. The performances are very good, the music is fantastic, and even if you have watched The Pool, this film will give you a totally different experience. In fact, it is better than the original. So, you should watch it!"

