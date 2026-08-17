'Tu Pagal Hai?': Angry Karan Aujla Confronts Fan For Throwing Jacket At Him During His Concert In Australia—VIDEO

Karan Aujla Reacts After Fan Throws Jacket | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is currently on his P-Pop Culture Tour, and his recent performance in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia, has become a talking point online after several concert videos went viral. Aujla’s Adelaide concert was originally scheduled for August 13 but was postponed after his Australian visa was reportedly not received in time.

Karan Aujla Reacts After Fan Throws Jacket At Him

Following the rescheduled performance, clips from the show began circulating on social media, including one showing Aujla reacting angrily after a fan threw a jacket toward him while he was performing on stage.

'If You've Got Guts...'

In the viral video, Aujla can be heard speaking to the crowd in Punjabi before attempting to identify the fan who threw the jacket. He appeared visibly annoyed as he questioned the situation and asked the audience to reveal who was responsible.

"If you’ve got the guts, come face me. Let’s see if you’re really your father’s son," Aujla said.

Karan Aujla Confronts Fan At Adelaide Concert

After the fan was identified, Aujla confronted him and said, "You are in love, aren’t you? Tu pagal hai?" He then told the fan not to repeat the act and asked him what he wanted.

Despite his initial frustration, the singer eventually appeared to calm down and asked the fan to hand over the item so that he could sign it. "Don't do this, darling. You are in love, aren't you? I'm not here to make fun of you. Don't waste my time. You are in love, aren't you? Are you in love? Don't do this, darling. You are in love, aren't you? Yes, you are. What do you want? Give me that; let me sign that."

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Aujla is continuing his Australian tour and is scheduled to perform next in Melbourne on August 18 and 19, with two consecutive shows planned in the city.