Is Singer Karan Aujla Bisexual? Team Calls Viral Screenshot Fake Amid Rumours

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla recently found himself at the centre of online speculation after a viral screenshot sparked rumours about his personal life. The image, which has been circulated across social media platforms, allegedly shows a post from his account on X claiming that he identified as bisexual.

The now-viral screenshot features a post attributed to Aujla that reads, “I’m bisexual,” with several users suggesting that the singer may have deleted it shortly after sharing. As the claim spread, it gained traction online, leading to heated discussions among fans and trending keywords linked to the controversy.

However, the claims have since been denied by Aujla’s team. On Monday, they clarified that the account seen in the viral screenshot is fake and not connected to the singer in any way.

A closer examination of the image has also raised questions about its authenticity. Observers noted that the handle shown in the screenshot does not match the username typically associated with Aujla’s verified presence on X. This discrepancy was among the first indicators that the post may not be genuine.

Additionally, the alleged post contains noticeable spelling errors, which further cast doubt on whether it originated from the singer. Several social media users have pointed out these inconsistencies, suggesting that the screenshot may have been fabricated.

As of now, Aujla has not issued any official statement addressing the viral rumours.

Aujla, who enjoys a massive fan following, is currently touring the country with his ongoing P-Pop Culture India Tour, drawing large crowds at multiple venues. He kicked off the tour with a high-energy performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 28, followed by a show in Kolkata on April 3.

The tour, however, has not been without controversy. Aujla made headlines after his March concert in Mumbai faced backlash due to alleged mismanagement. In response to the criticism, the singer returned to the city with a fresh performance on April 12.

Known for blending hip-hop with Punjabi music, Aujla began his journey as a lyricist before stepping into the spotlight as a singer. Over the years, he has built a strong musical identity with popular tracks like Chitta Kurta, Don’t Look, Mexico, Players, and Softly.