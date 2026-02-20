Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Review: 'Utni Bhi Disaster Nahi Hai', Here's What Netizens Have To Say About Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri | YouTube

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was released on December 31, 2025. The film received negative reviews from critics and the audience, and it failed to make a mark at the box office. It has now started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and well, netizens are saying that it isn't a bad movie.

A netizen tweeted, "Tu meri main tera utni bhi disaster nhi h jitna log bana rhe the internet par honestly #TMMT dekhke laga ki log bas trend follow krre the troll krne ka #KartikAaryan (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Tu meri main tera m kartik ka emotional side unexpected acha tha #KartikAaryan #TMMTMTTM (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri works best when it’s doesn’t get emo with family values bit. Easy, fun watch. Cannot deny Karthik is charming and funny - it’s giving AK meets RK Bachna Ae Haseeno vibes. Also Croatia, you beauty. (sic)" Check out the tweets below...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri collected Rs. 32.95 crore against the reported budget of Rs. 90 crore. So, it was a disaster at the box office. However, apart from negative reviews, the movie's collection was also affected by Dhurandhar. The Ranveer Singh starrer continued to rule at the box office for many weeks after releasing on December 5.

However, it looks like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri might get a success on OTT.

Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Upcoming Movies

Kartik has some interesting projects lined up, like Naagzilla and Anurag Basu's next. The former is currently in production, and it is slated to release on August 15, 2026.

Meanwhile, Ananya has Chand Mera Dil and Call Me Bae season 2 in her kitty.