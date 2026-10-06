Tu Hai Meri Kiran Trailer: 'Looks Interesting', 'Darr Ka Remake...'; Promo Of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Trailer | YouTube

Real-life couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will be seen together for the first time on the big screen after marriage in a movie titled Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The title takes us back to the song Tu Hai Meri Kiran from Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla starrer Darr. The trailer of the film was released on Tuesday, and it is strictly average.

The trailer hints that Tu Hai Meri Kiran revolves around a man who obsessively falls in love with a girl, but the girl doesn't love him. Well, the basic storyline is something we have watched multiple times, so let's wait and watch whether the film will offer something new or not. When it comes to performances, Zaheer steals the show with his anti-hero avatar. Watch the trailer below...

Netizens Review Tu Hai Meri Kiran Trailer

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen tweeted, "Kya baat hai sona x zaheer after double XL (2022) back with thr 2nd film this looks interesting pyschological thriller plus romance (sic)."

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Another X user wrote, "#SonakshiSinha #ZaheerIqbal #TuHaiMeriKiran LOOK LIKE ITS REMAKE OF #DARR WITH SOME MODERN TOUCH (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "The trailer looks intriguing, but it doesn’t quite capture the vibe of youthful infatuation and unrequited love. Sonakshi and Zaheer look more like a mature 40+ unmarried couple than a romantic pair. The suspense angle is interesting, though (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Release Date

Tu Hai Meri Kiran is slated to release on October 23, 2026, and it won't be getting a solo release. Many films are slated to hit the big screens on that day, but the movies that can give Tu Hai Meri Kiran tough competition are Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Udta Teer and Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya starrer Tum Mere Ho.