Tu Hai Meri Kiran Day 4 Box Office: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's Film Continues Low Run With Just ₹3 Lakh

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Day 4 Box Office | Photo Via YouTube

Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal’s Tu Hai Meri Kiran arrived in theatres on October 23, marking the couple's first film together after marriage. However, the film has struggled to attract audiences, with its box office performance remaining disappointing since its opening day.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Day 4 Box Office

According to Sacnilk, Tu Hai Meri Kiran collected just Rs 3 lakh on Day 4, Monday, marking a sharp 70% decline from its Day 3 collection of Rs 10 lakh. The drop highlights the film’s struggle to maintain audience interest at the box office.

With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 37 lakh, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 42 lakh. Its total worldwide gross collection also stands at Rs 42 lakh.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Budget

With a reported budget of approximately Rs 15 crore, Tu Hai Meri Kiran is facing a challenging box office run. The film will need a considerable rise in daily earnings to improve its performance in the coming days.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran is directed by Karan Rawal; the film is presented by Echelon Productions in association with PAM Studios and AND Productions

The cast also includes Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "While the OG track Tu Hai Meri Kiran may have set the box office on fire, this film only lands up giving a severe heartburn, that even the best of antacids will fail to extinguish."