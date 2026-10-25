Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection Day 2: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Film Sees Further Drop, Collects Just ₹10 Lakh

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Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal's Tu Hai Meri Kiran hit theatres on October 23, marking their first film together after marriage. However, the film has failed to generate significant excitement at the box office. After a disappointing opening, its collections witnessed a further decline on Day 2.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Tu Hai Meri Kiran collected just Rs 10 lakh on Saturday, October 24, down from its Day 1 collection of Rs 14 lakh. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 24 lakh, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 26 lakh.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Budget

While the makers have not officially announced the film’s budget, reports suggest that Tu Hai Meri Kiran was made at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. Against this reported budget, the film’s two-day net collection of Rs 24 lakh is extremely disappointing.

The film has earned only a small fraction of its reported production cost so far. Its second-day decline also indicates that it has struggled to attract audiences during its opening weekend.

With collections falling further on Saturday, the film’s box office performance remains concerning.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran is directed by Karan Rawal and the cast also includes Ankit Gupta in the lead.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "While the OG track Tu Hai Meri Kiran may have set the box office on fire, this film only lands up giving a severe heartburn, that even the best of antacids will fail to extinguish."