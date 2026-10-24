Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Starrer Takes Disastrous Opening, Collects ₹14 Lakh

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Box Office Collection | Instagram

When we hear the phrase 'Tu Hai Meri Kiran', the first thing that comes to mind is Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's song from Darr. But well, now a movie titled Tu Hai Meri Kiran has hit the big screens, which stars Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal in the lead roles. The film had very low pre-release buzz, and it was expected that it wouldn't take a flying start at the box office. However, the day-one collection is very disappointing.

According to Sacnilk, Tu Hai Meri Kiran, on its first day, has collected Rs. 14 lakh net in India, and the gross collection is Rs. 15 lakh. Well, the numbers are shockingly low.

The movie has received mixed reviews from critics and netizens, so let's wait and watch whether during the weekend Tu Hai Meri Kiran will be able to show a jump at the box office or not.

Nikita Roy Vs Tu Hai Meri Kiran

Sonakshi's last theatrical release as a lead was Nikita Roy, which had hit the big screens in 2025. The film was also a disaster at the box office, and it had taken an opening of Rs. 22 lakh net. Tu Hai Meri Kiran has failed to beat Nikita Roy at the box office on its first day.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Budget

While the makers have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, according to reports, Tu Hai Meri Kiran is made on a budget of Rs. 15 crore. So, an opening of Rs. 14 lakh is clearly disastrous.

Tu Hai Meri Kiran Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "While the OG track Tu Hai Meri Kiran may have set the box office on fire, this film only lands up giving a severe heartburn, that even the best of antacids will fail to extinguish."