'Tu Banade Controversy...': Paparazzi Asks RJ Mahvash Who Is Her Favourite Cricketer; Here's How She Reacted - Watch Video

RJ Mahvash made it to the headlines last year for her rumoured relationship with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In fact, there were reports that she is the reason behind Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce. However, Mahvash had later shared a clarification about the whole controversy. For the past few months, we haven't spotted Mahvash and Chahal together, but recently, during an interaction with the paparazzi, when the actress was asked about her favourite cricketer, she hilariously reacted.

While talking to the paparazzi, when she was asked who her favourite cricketer is, the actress said, "Haan aur kuch? Tu banade controversy, batati hu main (laughs)." Watch the video below...

While talking to the paparazzi, she also revealed that she won't be able to go and watch the semi-final match as she is shooting in Bhopal. Mahvash praised Team India's previous match, and also appreciated Sanju Samson's performance in the match.

RJ Mahvash-Yuzvendra Chahal Breakup?

Earlier this year, there were reports that Mahvash and Chahal, who were rumoured to be dating, had parted ways. The speculations started after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

However, till now, neither Mahvash nor Chahal have spoken about their rumoured relationship or breakup.

RJ Mahvash OTT Series & Movies

Mahvash made her acting debut last year with the series Pyaar Paisa Profit. She received positive reviews for her performance in it. She will next be seen in a movie titled Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain.

The film also stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role, and it is presented by Remo D'Souza, and directed by Jayesh Pradhan. The actress is currently shooting for the film in Bhopal. The release date of Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain is not yet announced.

We are sure fans of Mahvash are excited to watch her on the big screens in Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain.