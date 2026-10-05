‘Truly Touched, Bhai’: Salman Khan’s Dinner Hosting Leaves BJP Youth Leader PM Sai Prasad Praising Superstar’s ‘Warmth’ |

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently hosted Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) treasurer PM Sai Prasad and his wife for dinner at his Mumbai home. Sai Prasad later shared a video on social media featuring moments from their meeting and penned a heartfelt note thanking the actor for his warm hospitality.

Sharing the video, in which he and his wife are seen posing with Salman and spending time with him, the BJYM treasurer wrote, “A memorable evening filled with great conversations and heartfelt hospitality!” He went on to thank the actor for hosting them at his residence.

Sai Prasad added, “Thank you, Salman Khan bhai for hosting dinner for me and my wife at your place. Truly touched by your warmth and simplicity, bhai.”

Salman recently made a much-talked-about appearance as he stepped out to attend the first birthday celebration of his brother Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s daughter, Sipaara Khan, on October 5. The superstar was spotted arriving at the family celebration in Mumbai, dressed in a black T-shirt, blue denim and sunglasses, with his appearance quickly grabbing attention online. Salman was also seen interacting with the paparazzi before heading inside, where the Khan family came together to celebrate Sipaara’s special day.

Salman Khan's Upcoming Work

Salman is currently seen hosting Bigg Boss 20 and has an exciting line-up ahead. The superstar is set to return to the big screen in two vastly different avatars. He is headlining Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, which is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war drama also stars Chitrangada Singh and has remained in the spotlight over its sensitive subject and reported changes to the film. The project is yet to get a confirmed theatrical release date. Salman will then headline Monster, his upcoming action entertainer with Nayanthara. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju, the film marks Salman’s collaboration with the Telugu filmmaker and producer for the first time. The makers are reportedly eyeing an Eid 2027 release, adding to the anticipation around Salman’s next big-screen outing.